LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday.
After Bale came on as a substitute in extra time and scored the tying goal for 10-man LA, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez converted penalty kicks in the shootout, capping the most dramatic of MLS's 27 title games. LA became the eighth team in MLS history to win both the Supporters' Shield as regular-season champion and the MLS Cup playoff tournament.