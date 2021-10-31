L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22

L.A. Rams 7 17 14 0 - 38 Houston 0 0 0 22 - 22 First Quarter LAR_Henderson 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 9:32. Second Quarter LAR_FG Gay 27, 8:51. LAR_Woods 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:09. LAR_Henderson 1 run (Gay kick), :30. Third Quarter LAR_Kupp 11 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:55. LAR_Woods 16 run (Gay kick), :02. Fourth Quarter Hou_Burkhead 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:08. Hou_Cooks 45 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 5:00. Hou_Jordan 9 pass from Mills (Mills run), 2:35. ___ LAR Hou First downs 26 18 Total Net Yards 467 323 Rushes-yards 31-165 15-44 Passing 302 279 Punt Returns 3-2 1-1 Kickoff Returns 1-8 1-44 Interceptions Ret. 1-19 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-34-0 29-39-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 5-31 Punts 4-44.5 7-52.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 7-43 Time of Possession 34:21 31:49 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 14-90, Michel 9-42, Woods 3-22, Howell 5-11. Houston, Burkhead 4-21, Phillips 5-11, Lindsay 3-8, D.Johnson 2-4, Mills 1-0. PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 21-32-0-305, Wolford 1-2-0-5. Houston, Mills 29-38-1-310, Burkhead 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 7-115, Jefferson 3-88, Woods 3-35, Skowronek 3-30, Higbee 3-25, Michel 2-14, Henderson 1-3. Houston, Cooks 6-83, Akins 5-53, N.Collins 4-55, Jordan 3-41, Burkhead 3-27, C.Moore 2-16, Phillips 2-9, Amendola 2-3, Conley 1-24, D.Johnson 1-(minus 1). MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 45.