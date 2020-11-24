L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24

L.A. Rams 7 10 7 3 — 27 Tampa Bay 0 14 3 7 — 24

First Quarter

LAR_Woods 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 3:55. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 7:52. Key Plays: Goff 6 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-1; Goff 37 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4; White 2-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-2. L.A. Rams 7, Tampa Bay 0.

Second Quarter

TB_M.Evans 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:10. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Ramsey 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10; Brady 7 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-2; Brady 16 pass to Gronkowski. L.A. Rams 7, Tampa Bay 7.

TB_Fournette 2 run (Succop kick), 8:35. Drive: 10 plays, 68 yards, 3:25. Key Plays: Brady 7 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-6; Brady 9 pass to Brate on 3rd-and-9; Fuller 25-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-8; Brady 18 pass to M.Evans. Tampa Bay 14, L.A. Rams 7.

LAR_Jefferson 7 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Goff 19 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-3; Goff 24 pass to Kupp; Barrett 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-4. L.A. Rams 14, Tampa Bay 14.

LAR_FG Gay 38, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 1:00. Key Plays: Goff 4 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-2; Goff 35 pass to Woods. L.A. Rams 17, Tampa Bay 14.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 38, 12:41. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 00:51. Key Play: Pierre-Paul 15 interception return to L.A. Rams 22. L.A. Rams 17, Tampa Bay 17.

LAR_Akers 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 5:39. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:03. Key Plays: Fuller 37 interception return to Tampa Bay 37; Goff 18 pass to Everett; Goff 18 pass to Reynolds. L.A. Rams 24, Tampa Bay 17.

Fourth Quarter

TB_Godwin 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:53. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:24. Key Plays: Whitehead 2 interception return to L.A. Rams 44; Brady 10 pass to Godwin; Fournette 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 10 pass to M.Evans. L.A. Rams 24, Tampa Bay 24.

LAR_FG Gay 40, 2:36. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 1:17. Key Plays: Goff 23 pass to Woods; Goff 19 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24.

A_15,730.

___

LAR TB FIRST DOWNS 22 20 Rushing 1 4 Passing 19 14 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-15 7-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 413 251 Total Plays 71 67 Avg Gain 5.8 3.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 37 42 Rushes 20 18 Avg per rush 1.9 2.3 NET YARDS PASSING 376 209 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 1-7 Gross-Yds passing 376 216 Completed-Att. 39-51 26-48 Had Intercepted 2 2 Yards-Pass Play 7.4 4.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-5-4 5-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 5-43.4 5-49.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 47 60 Punt Returns 2-4 3-19 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-24 Interceptions 2-43 2-17 PENALTIES-Yds 5-65 2-7 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:13 26:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Brown 3-20, Akers 5-15, Henderson 8-5, Higbee 1-1, Goff 1-0, Woods 2-(minus 4). Tampa Bay, Jones 10-24, Fournette 7-17, Brown 1-1.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 39-51-2-376. Tampa Bay, Brady 26-48-2-216.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Woods 12-130, Kupp 11-145, Everett 4-27, Higbee 4-19, Reynolds 3-32, Henderson 2-4, Brown 1-8, Jefferson 1-7, Akers 1-4. Tampa Bay, Brown 8-57, Godwin 7-53, Evans 5-49, Brate 3-23, Gronkowski 2-25, Fournette 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS_L.A. Rams, Webster 2-4. Tampa Bay, Barner 3-19.

KICKOFF RETURNS_L.A. Rams, None. Tampa Bay, Barner 1-24.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_L.A. Rams, Hill 5-1-0, Ramsey 4-2-0, Fuller 4-0-0, Williams 4-0-0, Johnson 3-3-0, Ebukam 3-0-1, Brockers 2-4-0, Kiser 2-4-0, Scott 2-1-0, Young 1-3-0, Joseph-Day 1-2-0, Floyd 0-2-0, Robinson 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, David 8-1-0, Murphy-Bunting 5-5-0, White 5-4-0, Whitehead 4-3-0, Pierre-Paul 4-2-0, C.Davis 4-1-0, Barrett 4-0-0, Winfield 3-5-0, Dean 3-1-0, Gholston 1-1-0, Cockrell 1-0-0, McLendon 1-0-0, Suh 1-0-0, Edwards 0-1-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_L.A. Rams, Fuller 2-43. Tampa Bay, Pierre-Paul 1-15, Whitehead 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Gay 44.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Julian Mapp, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Dale Shaw, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Ross Smith.