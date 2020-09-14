L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17

Dallas 0 14 3 0 — 17 L.A. Rams 7 6 7 0 — 20

First Quarter

LAR_M.Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 11:37. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Goff 20 pass to R.Woods; Goff 31 pass to R.Woods; M.Brown 5 run on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Rams 7, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

Dal_Elliott 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 12:24. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Elliott 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 33 pass to Lamb. Dallas 7, L.A. Rams 7.

LAR_FG Sloman 35, 8:42. Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 3:42. Key Plays: M.Brown 11 run; R.Woods 14 run; Goff 21 pass to Higbee; Goff 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. L.A. Rams 10, Dallas 7.

LAR_FG Sloman 31, 1:56. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Goff 31 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5; M.Brown 2 run on 3rd-and-4. L.A. Rams 13, Dallas 7.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), :17. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 1:39. Key Plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 27; Prescott 12 pass to Jarwin; Prescott 12 pass to Lamb; Prescott 14 pass to Gallup; Elliott 14 run; Prescott 12 run. Dallas 14, L.A. Rams 13.

Third Quarter

LAR_M.Brown 2 run (Sloman kick), 5:33. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 5:51. Key Plays: Goff 10 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-5; Goff 8 run on 3rd-and-4; Goff 30 pass to R.Woods; Goff 17 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-3. L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 14.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 33, 1:50. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Awuzie 0 interception return to L.A. Rams 39; Prescott 11 pass to Cooper. L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17.

A_0.

___

Dal LAR FIRST DOWNS 24 23 Rushing 9 11 Passing 14 12 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-12 9-17 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-3 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 380 422 Total Plays 69 72 Avg Gain 5.5 5.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 136 153 Rushes 27 40 Avg per rush 5.0 3.8 NET YARDS PASSING 266 275 Sacked-Yds lost 3-22 1-6 Gross-Yds passing 288 281 Completed-Att. 25-39 20-31 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.8 8.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 5-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-39.0 3-47.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 68 20 Punt Returns 1-20 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-48 1-20 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-50 5-34 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:22 35:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 22-96, Prescott 3-30, Pollard 2-10. L.A. Rams, Brown 18-79, Akers 14-39, Goff 4-15, Woods 1-14, Henderson 3-6.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 25-39-0-266. L.A. Rams, Goff 20-31-1-275.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 10-81, Lamb 5-59, Gallup 3-50, Elliott 3-31, Pollard 2-22, Jarwin 1-12, Schultz 1-11. L.A. Rams, Woods 6-105, Kupp 4-40, Higbee 3-40, Brown 3-31, Jefferson 1-31, Reynolds 1-17, Everett 1-7, Akers 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Lamb 1-20. L.A. Rams, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Pollard 2-48. L.A. Rams, Webster 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Thompson 9-1-0, A.Smith 6-5-1, X.Woods 6-3-0, J.Smith 5-6-0, A.Brown 5-1-0, Thomas 2-3-0, Hill 2-2-0, Diggs 2-1-0, Griffen 2-1-0, Poe 2-1-0, Vander Esch 2-1-0, Awuzie 2-0-0, Worley 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Crawford 0-1-0, A.Woods 0-1-0. L.A. Rams, Kiser 6-1-0, Ramsey 6-0-0, Fuller 5-3-0, Hill 5-0-0, Williams 4-0-0, Johnson 3-1-0, Young 2-3-0, Floyd 2-2-1, Ebukam 2-2-0, Fox 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 2-1-0, Brockers 2-0-1, Donald 1-3-1, Copeland 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Rapp 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Awuzie 1-0. L.A. Rams, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 53. L.A. Rams, Sloman 29.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.