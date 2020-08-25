L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|17:36
|5-8
|8-10
|1-5
|5
|2
|18
|James
|28:18
|10-12
|6-8
|1-6
|10
|2
|30
|McGee
|14:04
|4-6
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|4
|8
|Caldwell-Pope
|23:24
|5-8
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|12
|Green
|25:20
|5-8
|1-3
|4-4
|1
|2
|14
|Howard
|24:16
|5-7
|3-6
|4-8
|2
|5
|13
|Kuzma
|21:35
|6-12
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|1
|18
|Caruso
|20:52
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|5
|Morris
|18:27
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|5
|Smith
|16:46
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Waiters
|13:46
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Cook
|8:55
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Dudley
|6:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-87
|20-30
|12-41
|29
|28
|135
Percentages: FG .563, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Kuzma 5-9, James 4-5, Green 3-4, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Caruso 1-4, Morris 1-4, Smith 1-5, Cook 0-1, Davis 0-1, Howard 0-1, Waiters 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (McGee 4, Davis 2, Green 2, James).
Turnovers: 14 (Green 2, James 2, Smith 2, Caruso, Cook, Dudley, Howard, Kuzma, McGee, Morris, Waiters).
Steals: 7 (Dudley 3, Davis, Green, Morris, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|28:45
|6-15
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|16
|Nurkic
|27:15
|7-10
|6-8
|8-13
|4
|4
|20
|Whiteside
|16:40
|5-7
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|11
|Lillard
|26:35
|3-9
|4-4
|0-1
|4
|2
|11
|McCollum
|32:43
|5-13
|6-8
|1-5
|2
|2
|18
|Trent Jr.
|34:15
|4-11
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|13
|Simons
|24:42
|1-8
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|1
|3
|Hezonja
|19:15
|4-6
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|11
|Gabriel
|12:00
|4-5
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|3
|10
|Adams
|8:55
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoard
|8:55
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|40-89
|23-31
|17-42
|20
|27
|115
Percentages: FG .449, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Trent Jr. 3-6, Hezonja 2-2, McCollum 2-3, Gabriel 1-1, Whiteside 1-1, Lillard 1-2, Simons 1-4, Anthony 1-6, Nurkic 0-1, Adams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McCollum, Whiteside).
Turnovers: 17 (Nurkic 4, Lillard 3, Anthony 2, Gabriel 2, Hoard 2, Hezonja, McCollum, Simons, Whiteside).
Steals: 9 (Gabriel 2, McCollum 2, Adams, Hezonja, Lillard, Nurkic, Trent Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None..
|L.A. Lakers
|43
|37
|32
|23
|—
|135
|Portland
|25
|26
|36
|28
|—
|115
T_2:27.