L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119

James 12-26 3-4 29, Walker IV 7-10 2-2 20, A.Davis 22-30 9-9 55, Beverley 0-4 1-2 1, Schroder 2-5 0-0 4, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 2-4 0-4 4, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Reaves 2-4 1-1 5, Westbrook 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 52-96 16-22 130.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason