L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 114

Collins 7-18 2-3 16, Hunter 5-13 4-6 16, Okongwu 5-6 0-0 10, Murray 7-18 0-1 16, Young 12-24 6-7 32, Griffin 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-5 1-1 6, Bogdanovic 3-7 4-4 10, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-96 17-22 114.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason