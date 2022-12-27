L.A. Lakers 129, Orlando 110

James 12-24 4-5 28, Walker IV 3-10 2-2 10, Bryant 8-10 4-6 21, Beverley 5-11 0-0 14, Schroder 2-3 2-2 7, Gabriel 2-5 0-0 5, Brown Jr. 6-7 0-0 15, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 2-2 0-0 6, Reaves 3-7 0-0 8, Westbrook 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 49-90 14-17 129.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason