L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 109

Grant 10-23 5-6 27, Watford 4-6 2-2 10, Nurkic 2-8 4-6 8, Simons 9-22 2-2 22, Winslow 9-11 0-0 21, Brown III 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Butler Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 3-4 3, Sharpe 7-12 1-1 16. Totals 42-90 17-21 109.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason