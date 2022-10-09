L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason