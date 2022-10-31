L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110

Gordon 7-11 1-2 18, Porter Jr. 5-15 4-5 17, Jokic 8-16 6-7 23, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 0-0 9, Murray 9-21 0-0 21, Green 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 4-10 0-0 10, Jordan 2-2 1-2 5, Braun 0-3 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-96 13-18 110.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason