L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99
Doumbouya 4-12 2-2 11, Wood 2-6 6-7 11, Drummond 2-13 8-9 12, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 2-2 6, Mykhailiuk 4-7 2-2 14, Maker 2-2 0-2 4, Galloway 5-7 0-1 13, Rose 8-19 10-10 28. Totals 29-78 30-35 99.
Davis 7-16 9-10 24, James 10-21 1-2 21, McGee 4-6 0-0 9, Bradley 2-5 0-0 5, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Kuzma 2-8 0-1 4, Howard 4-8 3-5 11, Caldwell-Pope 4-10 0-0 10, Caruso 5-9 3-5 13, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 42-92 16-23 106.
|Detroit
|22
|25
|32
|20
|—
|99
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|33
|19
|31
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-26 (Mykhailiuk 4-6, Galloway 3-5, Rose 2-3, Wood 1-3, Doumbouya 1-4, Frazier 0-2), L.A. Lakers 6-20 (Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Green 1-2, Bradley 1-3, Davis 1-4, James 0-3, Kuzma 0-3). Fouled Out_Detroit 1 (Doumbouya), L.A. Lakers None. Rebounds_Detroit 43 (Drummond 18), L.A. Lakers 50 (James 14). Assists_Detroit 21 (Brown, Rose 5), L.A. Lakers 23 (James 11). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, L.A. Lakers 22. A_18,997 (18,997)