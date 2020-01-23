L.A. Lakers 100, N.Y. Knicks 92

Davis 7-14 13-13 28, James 9-16 1-3 21, McGee 3-5 0-1 6, Bradley 2-7 0-0 4, Green 1-7 0-0 3, Kuzma 4-10 2-3 10, Howard 2-4 1-4 5, Caldwell-Pope 5-10 0-0 13, Caruso 0-3 2-2 2, Rondo 3-6 0-2 8. Totals 36-82 19-28 100.

NEW YORK (92)

Morris Sr. 7-16 2-2 20, Randle 6-16 4-5 16, Gibson 6-6 0-0 12, Bullock 2-6 0-0 5, Payton 4-6 0-2 8, Knox II 1-3 2-2 5, Portis 2-8 1-2 5, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Dotson 6-14 0-0 17, Ntilikina 0-8 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-88 9-13 92.

L.A. Lakers 28 20 28 24 — 100 New York 25 23 22 22 — 92

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 9-27 (Caldwell-Pope 3-7, Rondo 2-4, James 2-5, Davis 1-2, Green 1-4, Bradley 0-2, Kuzma 0-2), New York 11-34 (Dotson 5-11, Morris Sr. 4-9, Bullock 1-5, Ntilikina 0-2, Randle 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 43 (Howard 12), New York 47 (Robinson 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 18 (Davis, James 5), New York 24 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 14, New York 23. A_19,812 (19,812)