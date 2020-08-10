https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-Team-Stax-15472391.php
L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.234
|.317
|556
|87
|130
|26
|3
|29
|84
|58
|122
|4
|1
|4
|Seager
|.340
|.389
|50
|10
|17
|4
|0
|3
|7
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Pollock
|.311
|.354
|45
|6
|14
|4
|0
|4
|9
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.281
|.339
|57
|9
|16
|6
|0
|4
|10
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.260
|.288
|50
|10
|13
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Turner
|.250
|.352
|60
|8
|15
|5
|1
|1
|12
|7
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Ríos
|.250
|.294
|16
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.239
|.364
|46
|4
|11
|0
|1
|1
|7
|9
|12
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|.214
|.361
|28
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson
|.195
|.313
|41
|10
|8
|0
|0
|3
|7
|6
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.177
|.311
|62
|8
|11
|2
|0
|4
|5
|9
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.172
|.232
|64
|11
|11
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.133
|.235
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.091
|.167
|22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|11
|5
|2.53
|16
|16
|5
|146.0
|104
|46
|41
|14
|48
|146
|Floro
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|McGee
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Treinen
|0
|1
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Báez
|0
|0
|1.17
|7
|0
|1
|7.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Jansen
|0
|0
|1.29
|7
|0
|4
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|1.50
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Urías
|1
|0
|2.40
|3
|3
|0
|15.0
|13
|4
|4
|0
|6
|10
|May
|1
|0
|2.63
|3
|3
|0
|13.2
|13
|4
|4
|1
|3
|15
|Kershaw
|1
|1
|3.60
|2
|2
|0
|10.0
|10
|4
|4
|3
|1
|12
|Stripling
|3
|0
|4.00
|3
|3
|0
|18.0
|14
|8
|8
|3
|4
|16
|Santana
|1
|0
|4.05
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Buehler
|0
|0
|4.40
|3
|3
|0
|14.1
|7
|7
|7
|4
|8
|12
|Graterol
|0
|2
|5.40
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|6
|Wood
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|González
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
