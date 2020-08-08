Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .243 .329 497 77 121 25 2 26 74 53 110 4 1 4
Seager .340 .389 50 10 17 4 0 3 7 3 5 0 0 1
Pollock .316 .366 38 5 12 4 0 3 6 3 11 0 0 0
Betts .306 .370 49 8 15 6 0 3 7 5 7 1 0 0
Taylor .256 .373 43 4 11 0 1 1 7 8 11 1 1 0
Hernández .250 .283 44 8 11 1 0 1 6 1 9 0 0 1
Ríos .250 .294 16 4 4 1 0 3 5 0 5 0 0 0
Turner .245 .349 53 6 13 5 1 0 9 6 11 0 0 2
Pederson .235 .350 34 9 8 0 0 3 7 5 12 1 0 0
Smith .231 .364 26 3 6 1 0 2 8 6 4 0 0 0
Muncy .182 .328 55 8 10 2 0 4 5 9 16 0 0 0
Bellinger .175 .230 57 9 10 1 0 2 5 4 9 1 0 0
Beaty .167 .286 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0
Barnes .100 .182 20 1 2 0 0 0 1 2 8 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 10 4 2.39 14 14 5 128.0 92 39 34 11 42 123
Floro 1 0 0.00 6 0 0 5.2 2 0 0 0 1 6
Kershaw 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 5.2 3 0 0 0 0 6
Treinen 0 1 0.00 6 0 0 5.2 2 4 0 0 5 6
Kelly 0 0 0.00 6 0 0 5.1 4 0 0 0 5 3
McGee 0 0 0.00 6 0 0 5.1 2 0 0 0 1 9
Alexander 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 4.1 2 1 0 0 2 6
Gonsolin 0 0 0.00 1 1 0 4.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kolarek 2 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Báez 0 0 1.35 6 0 1 6.2 4 1 1 0 2 3
Jansen 0 0 1.50 6 0 4 6.0 3 1 1 0 3 6
Ferguson 0 0 1.80 6 0 0 5.0 4 1 1 1 0 7
Urías 1 0 2.40 3 3 0 15.0 13 4 4 0 6 10
May 1 0 2.63 3 3 0 13.2 13 4 4 1 3 15
Stripling 3 0 4.00 3 3 0 18.0 14 8 8 3 4 16
Santana 1 0 4.05 4 0 0 6.2 6 3 3 1 2 10
Buehler 0 0 5.19 2 2 0 8.2 6 5 5 4 4 6
Graterol 0 2 5.40 6 0 0 5.0 5 3 3 0 0 5
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4
González 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 1