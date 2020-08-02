https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-Team-Stax-15452600.php
L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.253
|.345
|328
|51
|83
|18
|1
|15
|49
|41
|72
|4
|1
|3
|Pollock
|.391
|.462
|23
|4
|9
|3
|0
|2
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.361
|.425
|36
|8
|13
|3
|0
|3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|.300
|.300
|30
|8
|9
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.300
|.300
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.269
|.424
|26
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Betts
|.262
|.326
|42
|6
|11
|4
|0
|1
|5
|4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Turner
|.257
|.357
|35
|4
|9
|4
|1
|0
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Pederson
|.222
|.364
|18
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.216
|.370
|37
|7
|8
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.167
|.286
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.167
|.286
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.139
|.205
|36
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.118
|.273
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|3
|2.04
|9
|9
|2
|84.0
|58
|24
|19
|4
|30
|72
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McGee
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Floro
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Treinen
|0
|1
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Báez
|0
|0
|2.08
|4
|0
|1
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Graterol
|0
|1
|2.08
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|May
|0
|0
|2.35
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Urías
|1
|0
|2.45
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Stripling
|2
|0
|2.92
|2
|2
|0
|12.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Santana
|1
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Buehler
|0
|0
|4.91
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Wood
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|González
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
