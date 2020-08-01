Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .249 .344 289 40 72 16 0 11 38 37 63 4 1 3
Pollock .421 .476 19 3 8 3 0 1 2 2 6 0 0 0
Ríos .400 .400 5 2 2 1 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Seager .344 .417 32 7 11 2 0 3 6 3 3 0 0 1
Hernández .276 .276 29 7 8 0 0 1 5 0 7 0 0 0
Turner .267 .378 30 3 8 4 0 0 6 5 4 0 0 2
Betts .256 .310 39 5 10 3 0 1 5 3 7 1 0 0
Muncy .242 .390 33 6 8 2 0 3 4 5 9 0 0 0
Taylor .240 .406 25 0 6 0 0 0 2 7 7 1 1 0
Pederson .214 .353 14 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 5 1 0 0
Barnes .167 .286 12 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 0
Bellinger .139 .205 36 3 5 1 0 0 2 3 6 1 0 0
Smith .077 .278 13 1 1 0 0 1 3 4 2 0 0 0
Beaty .000 .333 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 5 3 2.04 8 8 2 75.0 53 22 17 4 29 63
Gonsolin 0 0 0.00 1 1 0 4.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ferguson 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.2 1 0 0 0 0 5
Floro 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.2 0 0 0 0 1 3
Treinen 0 1 0.00 4 0 0 3.2 2 4 0 0 3 2
Kelly 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 4 3
Kolarek 2 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Jansen 0 0 0.00 3 0 1 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 2
McGee 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Alexander 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 2 1 0 0 2 1
Urías 0 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 5 1 1 0 3 3
Báez 0 0 2.08 4 0 1 4.1 2 1 1 0 2 2
May 0 0 2.35 2 2 0 7.2 10 2 2 0 2 7
Graterol 0 1 2.70 4 0 0 3.1 3 1 1 0 0 3
Stripling 2 0 2.92 2 2 0 12.1 8 4 4 2 2 9
Santana 1 0 4.15 2 0 0 4.1 3 2 2 0 2 7
Buehler 0 0 4.91 1 1 0 3.2 3 2 2 1 1 3
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4
González 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 1