https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-Team-Stax-15451367.php
L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.249
|.344
|289
|40
|72
|16
|0
|11
|38
|37
|63
|4
|1
|3
|Pollock
|.421
|.476
|19
|3
|8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.400
|.400
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.344
|.417
|32
|7
|11
|2
|0
|3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|.276
|.276
|29
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.267
|.378
|30
|3
|8
|4
|0
|0
|6
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Betts
|.256
|.310
|39
|5
|10
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.242
|.390
|33
|6
|8
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.240
|.406
|25
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Pederson
|.214
|.353
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.167
|.286
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.139
|.205
|36
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.077
|.278
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|3
|2.04
|8
|8
|2
|75.0
|53
|22
|17
|4
|29
|63
|Gonsolin
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Floro
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Treinen
|0
|1
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|McGee
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Urías
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Báez
|0
|0
|2.08
|4
|0
|1
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|May
|0
|0
|2.35
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Graterol
|0
|1
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Stripling
|2
|0
|2.92
|2
|2
|0
|12.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Santana
|1
|0
|4.15
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Buehler
|0
|0
|4.91
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Wood
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|González
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
View Comments