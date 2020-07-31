Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .248 .348 254 37 63 14 0 9 35 35 48 2 1 2
Pollock .471 .526 17 3 8 3 0 1 2 2 4 0 0 0
Ríos .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Seager .321 .406 28 6 9 2 0 2 5 3 2 0 0 1
Turner .308 .424 26 3 8 4 0 0 6 5 2 0 0 1
Pederson .300 .462 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 0
Hernández .276 .276 29 7 8 0 0 1 5 0 7 0 0 0
Muncy .241 .389 29 6 7 2 0 3 4 5 7 0 0 0
Betts .206 .270 34 4 7 2 0 0 3 3 6 1 0 0
Barnes .200 .333 10 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 3 0 0 0
Taylor .182 .357 22 0 4 0 0 0 2 6 6 0 1 0
Bellinger .161 .235 31 3 5 1 0 0 2 3 4 0 0 0
Smith .077 .278 13 1 1 0 0 1 3 4 2 0 0 0
Beaty .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 5 2 2.15 7 7 2 67.0 45 17 16 4 24 60
Kolarek 2 0 0.00 4 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Jansen 0 0 0.00 3 0 1 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 2
Kelly 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 3 3
McGee 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Treinen 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Alexander 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 2 1 0 0 2 1
Ferguson 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 5
Floro 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 3
Urías 0 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 5 1 1 0 3 3
Báez 0 0 2.08 4 0 1 4.1 2 1 1 0 2 2
May 0 0 2.35 2 2 0 7.2 10 2 2 0 2 7
Graterol 0 1 2.70 4 0 0 3.1 3 1 1 0 0 3
Stripling 2 0 2.92 2 2 0 12.1 8 4 4 2 2 9
Santana 1 0 4.15 2 0 0 4.1 3 2 2 0 2 7
Buehler 0 0 4.91 1 1 0 3.2 3 2 2 1 1 3
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4