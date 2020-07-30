Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .252 .345 222 31 56 13 0 6 29 27 41 2 1 2
Pollock .500 .571 12 1 6 2 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0
Turner .333 .429 24 3 8 4 0 0 5 3 2 0 0 1
Ríos .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Seager .320 .393 25 5 8 2 0 1 3 2 2 0 0 1
Pederson .300 .462 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 0
Hernández .280 .280 25 7 7 0 0 1 5 0 6 0 0 0
Taylor .211 .375 19 0 4 0 0 0 2 5 4 0 1 0
Betts .200 .250 30 3 6 2 0 0 3 2 5 1 0 0
Muncy .200 .355 25 4 5 2 0 2 3 4 7 0 0 0
Barnes .200 .333 10 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 3 0 0 0
Bellinger .192 .276 26 3 5 1 0 0 2 3 3 0 0 0
Smith .091 .214 11 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 1 0 0 0
Beaty .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 4 2 2.02 6 6 1 58.0 40 14 13 3 21 56
Jansen 0 0 0.00 3 0 1 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 2
McGee 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Treinen 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Alexander 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 2 1 0 0 2 1
Ferguson 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 5
Floro 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 3
Kolarek 1 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 3
Stripling 1 0 1.29 1 1 0 7.0 4 1 1 1 0 7
Urías 0 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 5 1 1 0 3 3
May 0 0 2.35 2 2 0 7.2 10 2 2 0 2 7
Báez 0 0 2.70 3 0 0 3.1 2 1 1 0 1 2
Graterol 1 1 3.86 3 0 0 2.1 3 1 1 0 0 2
Santana 1 0 4.15 2 0 0 4.1 3 2 2 0 2 7
Buehler 0 0 4.91 1 1 0 3.2 3 2 2 1 1 3
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4