L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.252
|.345
|222
|31
|56
|13
|0
|6
|29
|27
|41
|2
|1
|2
|Pollock
|.500
|.571
|12
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|.333
|.429
|24
|3
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ríos
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.320
|.393
|25
|5
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pederson
|.300
|.462
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández
|.280
|.280
|25
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.211
|.375
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Betts
|.200
|.250
|30
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy
|.200
|.355
|25
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.192
|.276
|26
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.091
|.214
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|2
|2.02
|6
|6
|1
|58.0
|40
|14
|13
|3
|21
|56
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|McGee
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Treinen
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Floro
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Stripling
|1
|0
|1.29
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Urías
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|May
|0
|0
|2.35
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Báez
|0
|0
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Graterol
|1
|1
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|1
|0
|4.15
|2
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Buehler
|0
|0
|4.91
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Wood
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
