https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-Team-Stax-15439684.php
L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.291
|.388
|141
|22
|41
|10
|0
|4
|21
|18
|23
|2
|1
|2
|Turner
|.467
|.556
|15
|3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pederson
|.375
|.545
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.364
|.500
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández
|.333
|.333
|18
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|.333
|.429
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.333
|.500
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.313
|.389
|16
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Muncy
|.250
|.400
|16
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger
|.235
|.316
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betts
|.150
|.190
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|.143
|.300
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gore
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|2
|2.50
|4
|4
|0
|36.0
|28
|10
|10
|2
|10
|34
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Treinen
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stripling
|1
|0
|1.29
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Urías
|0
|0
|1.80
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|May
|0
|0
|2.08
|1
|1
|0
|4.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Báez
|0
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Graterol
|0
|1
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wood
|0
|1
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Santana
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
