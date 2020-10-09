L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Dodgers second. Max Muncy walks. Will Smith doubles to left field. Max Muncy to third. Cody Bellinger reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Will Smith out at third. Max Muncy scores. AJ Pollock hit by pitch. Cody Bellinger to second. Joc Pederson called out on strikes. Chris Taylor strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.

Padres second. Eric Hosmer singles to left field. Tommy Pham singles to shallow center field. Eric Hosmer to third. Mitch Moreland grounds out to shallow infield, Max Muncy to Adam Kolarek. Tommy Pham to second. Wil Myers is intentionally walked. Jake Cronenworth walks. Wil Myers to second. Tommy Pham to third. Eric Hosmer scores. Jason Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Cronenworth to second. Wil Myers to third. Tommy Pham out at home. Trent Grisham singles to shallow center field. Jason Castro to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Wil Myers scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Padres 2, Dodgers 1.

Dodgers third. Mookie Betts walks. Corey Seager singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Mookie Betts scores. Throwing error by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Justin Turner singles to deep left field. Corey Seager scores. Max Muncy grounds out to second base, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Justin Turner to second. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger is intentionally walked. AJ Pollock singles to left center field. Cody Bellinger to third. Justin Turner scores. Joc Pederson singles to left field, advances to 2nd. AJ Pollock scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Chris Taylor flies out to left center field to Tommy Pham.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Padres 2.

Dodgers fourth. Mookie Betts doubles to deep left field. Corey Seager walks. Justin Turner flies out to deep right center field to Wil Myers. Mookie Betts to third. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Will Smith singles to center field. Corey Seager to third. Mookie Betts scores. Cody Bellinger flies out to center field to Wil Myers.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 7, Padres 2.

Dodgers fifth. AJ Pollock singles to right center field. Joc Pederson singles to shallow infield. AJ Pollock to second. Chris Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Joc Pederson out at second. AJ Pollock to third. Mookie Betts out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Wil Myers. AJ Pollock scores. Corey Seager walks. Chris Taylor to second. Justin Turner grounds out to second base, Eric Hosmer to Dan Altavilla.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 2.

Padres sixth. Manny Machado singles to center field. Eric Hosmer reaches on error to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Manny Machado to third. Fielding error by AJ Pollock. Tommy Pham strikes out on a foul tip. Jurickson Profar pops out to first base to Max Muncy. Wil Myers flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Padres 3.

Dodgers ninth. Chris Taylor flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Mookie Betts walks. Corey Seager pops out to shallow center field to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Justin Turner hit by pitch. Mookie Betts to second. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner to second. Mookie Betts to third. Will Smith doubles to deep right field. Max Muncy to third. Justin Turner scores. Mookie Betts scores. Cody Bellinger triples to right field. Will Smith scores. Max Muncy scores. Gavin Lux pinch-hitting for Pedro Baez. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 12, Padres 3.