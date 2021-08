Dodgers fourth. Corey Seager walks. Chris Taylor flies out to center field to Odubel Herrera. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. Corey Seager scores. AJ Pollock singles to shallow right field. Matt Beaty reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. AJ Pollock out at second. David Price doubles to deep center field. Matt Beaty scores. Trea Turner flies out to deep center field to Odubel Herrera.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. Bryce Harper flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Andrew McCutchen singles to left center field. Alec Bohm reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep center field. Alec Bohm to third. Ronald Torreyes singles to shallow center field. Didi Gregorius scores. Alec Bohm scores. Odubel Herrera flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Phillies 2.

Dodgers seventh. Trea Turner singles to shallow center field. Max Muncy hit by pitch. Trea Turner to second. Will Smith lines out to deep left field to Andrew McCutchen. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Max Muncy to third. Trea Turner scores. Fielding error by Alec Bohm. Corey Seager to second. Max Muncy scores. Chris Taylor walks. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. AJ Pollock singles to shallow center field. Chris Taylor to third. Corey Seager scores. Brusdar Graterol pops out to Ronald Torreyes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Phillies 2.

Dodgers ninth. Will Smith walks. Corey Seager flies out to deep left field to Andrew McCutchen. Chris Taylor called out on strikes. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Will Smith scores. AJ Pollock singles to shallow infield. Albert Pujols pinch-hitting for Blake Treinen. Albert Pujols singles to deep left field. AJ Pollock to third. Billy McKinney grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Brad Miller.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 8, Phillies 2.