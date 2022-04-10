L.A. Dodgers-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Connor Joe grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Brendan Rodgers flies out to deep right center field to Cody Bellinger. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Kris Bryant to second. Ryan McMahon reaches on error to deep left field, advances to 2nd. C.J. Cron scores. Kris Bryant scores. Fielding error by Chris Taylor. Randal Grichuk singles to right field. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Will Smith to Freddie Freeman.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Dodgers 0.

Rockies third. Brendan Rodgers walks. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon hit by pitch. Randal Grichuk walks. Ryan McMahon to second. Elias Diaz singles to right center field. Randal Grichuk to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Yonathan Daza flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shortstop. Elias Diaz out at second.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fourth. Justin Turner singles to deep left field. Will Smith walks. Justin Turner to second. Cody Bellinger singles to right field. Will Smith to second. Justin Turner to third. Chris Taylor out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Kris Bryant. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux singles to shallow infield. Cody Bellinger to second. Will Smith to third. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman reaches on error to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Gavin Lux scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Will Smith scores. Fielding error by Kris Bryant. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Connor Joe.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Dodgers 4.

Rockies fourth. Connor Joe hit by pitch. Kris Bryant flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Connor Joe to third. Brendan Rodgers out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Cody Bellinger. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 7, Dodgers 4.

Rockies seventh. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Randal Grichuk reaches on error. Fielding error by Freddie Freeman. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Randal Grichuk scores. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Rockies 9, Dodgers 4.