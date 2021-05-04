L.A. Dodgers-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant doubles to left field. Anthony Rizzo singles to shallow right field. Kris Bryant scores. Javier Baez walks. Anthony Rizzo to second. Matt Duffy singles to left field. Javier Baez to second. Anthony Rizzo to third. David Bote doubles to deep left field. Matt Duffy scores. Javier Baez scores. Anthony Rizzo scores. Jake Marisnick walks. David Bote to third. Ildemaro Vargas strikes out swinging. Jake Marisnick steals second. Kyle Hendricks flies out to shallow center field to Chris Taylor.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Dodgers 0.