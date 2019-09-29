https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-9-San-Francisco-0-14477517.php
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Taylor rf-cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Dubon 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b-1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Posey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gyorko 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty pr-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Slater lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Negrón rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wil.Smith c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Bumgarner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Franco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|500
|000
|130
|—
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 12, San Francisco 4. 2B_Seager (44). HR_Wil.Smith (15).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|May W,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stripling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Rodríguez L,6-11
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Selman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Franco
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coonrod
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Gustave
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Peralta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Selman (Wil.Smith), Coonrod (Wil.Smith).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:23. A_41,909 (41,915).
View Comments