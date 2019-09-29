L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 28 0 3 0 Taylor rf-cf 4 1 3 0 Dubon 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b-1b 2 2 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0 Pollock lf 2 1 1 0 Posey c 2 0 1 0 Gyorko 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Garcia c 2 0 0 0 Bellinger 1b 1 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0 Beaty pr-lf 2 1 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 1 1 3 Slater lf 2 0 0 0 Negrón rf 1 0 1 0 Adames ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Barnes ph 1 0 1 2 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Urías p 0 0 0 0 Davis rf 2 0 1 0 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 Wil.Smith c 3 1 2 3 Bumgarner ph 1 0 0 0 Lux 2b 4 0 1 1 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Hernández cf-ss 5 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 2 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Selman p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 Pederson ph-rf 2 1 1 0 Franco p 0 0 0 0 Solano 2b 2 0 0 0

Los Angeles 500 000 130 — 9 San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 12, San Francisco 4. 2B_Seager (44). HR_Wil.Smith (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Hill 3 1 0 0 2 4 May W,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kershaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Urías 1 1 0 0 1 0 Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Rodríguez L,6-11 1 2-3 5 5 5 2 2 Selman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Franco 2 1 0 0 0 1 B.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 1 Coonrod 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 Gustave 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Selman (Wil.Smith), Coonrod (Wil.Smith).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:23. A_41,909 (41,915).