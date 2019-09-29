Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 28 0 3 0
Taylor rf-cf 4 1 3 0 Dubon 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Muncy 3b-1b 2 2 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 0
Pollock lf 2 1 1 0 Posey c 2 0 1 0
Gyorko 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Garcia c 2 0 0 0
Bellinger 1b 1 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 1 0 0 0
Beaty pr-lf 2 1 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 1 1 3 Slater lf 2 0 0 0
Negrón rf 1 0 1 0 Adames ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Barnes ph 1 0 1 2 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0
Urías p 0 0 0 0 Davis rf 2 0 1 0
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 1 0 0 0
Wil.Smith c 3 1 2 3 Bumgarner ph 1 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 0 1 1 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Hernández cf-ss 5 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 2 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0
Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0
Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 Selman p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0
Pederson ph-rf 2 1 1 0 Franco p 0 0 0 0
Solano 2b 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 500 000 130 9
San Francisco 000 000 000 0

DP_Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 12, San Francisco 4. 2B_Seager (44). HR_Wil.Smith (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Hill 3 1 0 0 2 4
May W,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kershaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Urías 1 1 0 0 1 0
Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Rodríguez L,6-11 1 2-3 5 5 5 2 2
Selman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Franco 2 1 0 0 0 1
B.Smith 1 1 0 0 1 1
Coonrod 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Gustave 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 2
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Selman (Wil.Smith), Coonrod (Wil.Smith).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:23. A_41,909 (41,915).