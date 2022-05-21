Skip to main content
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 13 6 Totals 31 4 6 4
Betts rf 4 1 3 3 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0
Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 2
T.Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Harper dh 4 0 1 0
Smith c 4 1 1 1 Castellanos rf 3 1 0 0
Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1
J.Turner dh 4 0 3 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 1
Barnes pr-dh 1 2 1 1 Herrera cf 3 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 5 1 2 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Taylor lf 4 1 1 0 Stott ss 2 0 0 0
Lux 2b 3 1 1 1 Camargo ph-ss 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 021 021 7
Philadelphia 012 100 000 4

DP_Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Philadelphia 4. 2B_J.Turner (10), Betts (9), Segura (4). HR_Betts (9), Smith (4), Barnes (4), Bohm (3), Schwarber (10). SB_Herrera (1). S_Camargo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
White 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 2
Price 1 3 1 1 0 0
Bickford 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Graterol 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bruihl 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hudson W,2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vesia H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 9
Hand 0 2 0 0 1 0
Brogdon 1 2 0 0 0 0
Alvarado L,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Domínguez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Familia 1 1 1 1 0 1

Price pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Hand pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Brogdon pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Bruihl (Realmuto). WP_White, Domínguez(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:57. A_32,068 (42,792).

