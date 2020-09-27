https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-7-L-A-Angels-6-15600492.php
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
|Los Angeles (A)
|Los Angeles (N)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Betts rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Walsh rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Adell cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lux 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Soto ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Smith c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles (A)
|004
|000
|002
|—
|6
|Los Angeles (N)
|300
|002
|11x
|—
|7
E_Pujols (2), Fletcher (6), Ríos (2). DP_Los Angeles (A) 1, Los Angeles (N) 1. LOB_Los Angeles (A) 7, Los Angeles (N) 5. 2B_Adell (4), Soto (1), Fletcher (13), Bellinger (10). 3B_Walsh (2). HR_Pederson (7), Ríos (8), Smith (8). SF_Pujols (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles (A)
|Teheran
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|J.Barnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ramirez H,1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles L,0-2 BS,1-3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Milner
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bard
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Los Angeles (N)
|Gonsolin W,2-2
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Kelly H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wood H,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kolarek S,1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Teheran (Betts). WP_Gonsolin, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:19.
