Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 29 3 6 3
García cf 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 3 0 1 2
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Gyorko 1b 3 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Healy dh 3 0 0 0 Smith dh 3 0 0 0
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 C.Taylor 2b-lf 3 1 2 0
Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0 Pollock lf 2 1 0 0
T.Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 Pederson ph 1 0 0 0
L.Urías 3b 2 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0
Nottingham c 2 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 1 2 1
Narváez c 0 0 0 0
Freitas ph-c 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0
Los Angeles 000 030 00x 3

DP_Milwaukee 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Betts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff L,0-1 4 2-3 5 3 3 0 9
Hader 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Houser 2 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,1-0 8 3 0 0 1 13
Graterol S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_2:55.