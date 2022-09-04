L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|12
|
|Kim ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Betts 2b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Rosario ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|
|Beaty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Smith dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Myers lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 3b-p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nola 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnenworth 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas lf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Campusano c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Azocar cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|201
|324
|00x
|—
|12