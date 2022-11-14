L.A. Clippers 122, Houston 106

George 7-18 6-8 22, Morris Sr. 6-9 0-0 15, Zubac 3-5 3-3 9, Jackson 7-11 0-0 17, Kennard 3-6 0-0 8, Covington 1-4 1-2 4, Batum 4-7 0-2 10, Coffey 0-2 0-0 0, Mann 4-7 6-7 14, Brown 2-2 2-2 6, Powell 4-10 8-9 17. Totals 41-81 26-33 122.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason