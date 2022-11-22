Skip to main content
L.A. Clippers 121, Utah 114

Markkanen 10-21 4-4 25, Olynyk 6-7 4-4 19, Vanderbilt 1-4 4-4 6, Clarkson 8-18 6-7 26, Sexton 5-13 0-0 10, Fontecchio 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Beasley 2-11 0-0 6, Horton-Tucker 5-9 2-3 14. Totals 40-89 22-24 114.

L.A. CLIPPERS (121)

Leonard 4-11 0-0 8, Morris Sr. 3-10 2-2 8, Zubac 6-8 2-3 14, Jackson 10-20 4-4 27, Mann 3-5 0-0 6, Batum 3-5 0-0 7, Coffey 3-7 2-2 8, Powell 10-15 7-7 30, Wall 5-10 1-1 13. Totals 47-91 18-19 121.

Utah 24 32 37 21 114
L.A. Clippers 34 32 22 33 121

3-Point Goals_Utah 12-38 (Clarkson 4-11, Olynyk 3-3, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Beasley 2-10, Markkanen 1-5, Sexton 0-2, Fontecchio 0-3), L.A. Clippers 9-24 (Powell 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Wall 2-4, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-1, Mann 0-1, Morris Sr. 0-1, Leonard 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 45 (Markkanen, Vanderbilt 10), L.A. Clippers 41 (Zubac 14). Assists_Utah 22 (Vanderbilt 5), L.A. Clippers 26 (Wall 8). Total Fouls_Utah 18, L.A. Clippers 20. A_19,068 (18,997)

