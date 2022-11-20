L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97

Johnson 5-15 0-0 11, Sochan 2-6 0-0 4, Poeltl 8-15 4-4 20, Bates-Diop 4-7 0-0 9, Jones 3-13 0-0 6, Barlow 1-1 4-4 6, Branham 1-2 0-0 3, McDermott 5-6 0-0 13, Roby 2-6 3-3 8, Bassey 2-6 2-4 6, Hall 0-3 5-6 5, Richardson 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 36-87 18-21 97.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason