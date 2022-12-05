L.A. Clippers 119, Charlotte 117

Leonard 7-15 2-2 16, Morris Sr. 5-12 0-0 12, Zubac 3-4 3-5 9, George 8-15 1-1 19, Jackson 5-13 0-0 13, Batum 4-6 1-3 13, Mann 2-5 3-3 8, Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Kennard 3-5 1-1 9, Wall 4-13 3-6 12. Totals 45-93 14-21 119.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason