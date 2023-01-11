L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101

Hardaway Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Wood 2-7 8-8 12, D.Powell 1-1 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 12-22 16-21 43, Bertans 0-5 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 2-8 0-0 6, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-2 3, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 29-36 101.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason