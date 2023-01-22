L.A. Clippers 112, Dallas 98

Leonard 10-18 7-7 30, Morris Sr. 2-7 4-5 8, Zubac 2-6 2-2 6, George 6-11 8-8 21, Mann 2-7 2-2 7, Covington 1-4 0-0 3, Batum 2-5 2-2 8, Jackson 4-7 0-0 10, N.Powell 6-12 5-5 19. Totals 35-77 30-31 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason