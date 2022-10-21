L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97

George 4-12 5-6 15, Morris Sr. 5-9 3-3 14, Zubac 6-6 2-4 14, Jackson 3-9 1-2 8, Powell 2-8 4-7 9, Covington 0-3 2-2 2, Leonard 6-12 1-2 14, Batum 0-0 1-2 1, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-6 0-0 11, Wall 7-15 1-3 15. Totals 37-80 20-31 103.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason