L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24

L.A. Chargers 7 0 9 11 - 27 Philadelphia 0 10 7 7 - 24 First Quarter LAC_S.Anderson 2 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :50. Second Quarter Phi_Howard 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:18. Phi_FG Elliott 24, :21. Third Quarter LAC_FG Hopkins 30, 10:33. LAC_Parham 8 pass from Herbert (kick failed), 6:44. Phi_Gainwell 1 run (Elliott kick), 3:10. Fourth Quarter LAC_Herbert 8 run (Cook pass from Herbert), 11:32. Phi_D.Smith 28 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:07. LAC_FG Hopkins 29, :02. A_69,796. ___ LAC Phi First downs 28 20 Total Net Yards 445 331 Rushes-yards 27-89 39-176 Passing 356 155 Punt Returns 1-10 0-0 Kickoff Returns 4-96 4-46 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 32-38-0 11-17-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-7 Punts 0-0.0 3-43.333 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-25 Time of Possession 33:37 26:23 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 17-59, Herbert 5-14, Roberts 1-9, Kelley 3-6, Rountree 1-1. Philadelphia, Howard 17-71, Hurts 10-62, B.Scott 10-40, Gainwell 2-3. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 32-38-0-356. Philadelphia, Hurts 11-17-0-162. RECEIVING_L.A. Chargers, Allen 12-104, Cook 4-48, Anderson 4-39, Parham 3-39, Ekeler 3-23, Williams 2-58, Palmer 2-22, Guyton 1-19, Kelley 1-4. Philadelphia, Smith 5-116, Goedert 3-43, Watkins 2-9, Reagor 1-(minus 6). MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.