L.A. Angels-Texas Runs

Angels third. Kurt Suzuki grounds out to third base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe. Michael Stefanic singles to shortstop. Magneuris Sierra reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Michael Stefanic out at second. Luis Rengifo singles to right field. Magneuris Sierra to third. Mike Trout doubles to deep left field. Luis Rengifo scores. Magneuris Sierra scores. Taylor Ward singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Mike Trout scores. Matt Duffy walks. Mike Ford strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 0.