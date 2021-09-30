L.A. Angels-Texas Runs

Angels first. Brandon Marsh singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani triples to right field. Brandon Marsh scores. Jared Walsh singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Max Stassi grounds out to shallow infield, Yonny Hernandez to Nathaniel Lowe. Jared Walsh to second. Jack Mayfield strikes out swinging. Jose Rojas walks. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left center field. Jose Rojas scores. Jared Walsh scores. Luis Rengifo singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Taylor Ward scores. David Fletcher grounds out to shallow center field, Nick Solak to Nathaniel Lowe.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Rangers 0.