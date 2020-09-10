L.A. Angels-Texas Runs

Angels first. Andrelton Simmons singles to shallow center field. Matt Thaiss strikes out swinging. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Andrelton Simmons steals second. Anthony Rendon singles to center field. Andrelton Simmons scores. Shohei Ohtani singles to right field. Anthony Rendon to third. Albert Pujols grounds out to third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Ronald Guzman.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Rangers 0.

Angels fourth. Jo Adell lines out to deep left field to Eli White. Anthony Bemboom singles. Luis Rengifo reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Anthony Bemboom out at second. Andrelton Simmons reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Luis Rengifo scores. Throwing error by Anderson Tejeda. Matt Thaiss grounds out to shallow right field to Ronald Guzman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Rangers 0.

Rangers fourth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubles. Nick Solak singles to shallow infield. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Joey Gallo flies out to deep right center field to Mike Trout. Jeff Mathis called out on strikes. Rougned Odor grounds out to second base, Andrelton Simmons to Albert Pujols.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Rangers 1.

Rangers fifth. Ronald Guzman grounds out to first base, Albert Pujols to Julio Teheran. Anderson Tejeda doubles to shallow left field. Eli White doubles to left field. Anderson Tejeda scores. Leody Taveras walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to center field. Leody Taveras to second. Eli White to third. Nick Solak out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Mike Trout. Eli White scores. Joey Gallo singles to shallow left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Leody Taveras scores. Jeff Mathis walks. Joey Gallo to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Rougned Odor walks. Jeff Mathis to second. Joey Gallo to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Ronald Guzman hit by pitch. Rougned Odor to second. Jeff Mathis to third. Joey Gallo scores. Anderson Tejeda called out on strikes.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 6, Angels 2.

Rangers sixth. Eli White grounds out to shallow left field, Andrelton Simmons to Albert Pujols. Leody Taveras doubles to deep right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow left field. Leody Taveras to third. Nick Solak strikes out on a foul tip. Joey Gallo flies out to deep left field to Matt Thaiss.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 7, Angels 2.

Angels seventh. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ronald Guzman. Matt Thaiss homers to right field. Mike Trout grounds out to third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Ronald Guzman. Anthony Rendon walks. Shohei Ohtani lines out to deep left field to Eli White.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 7, Angels 3.