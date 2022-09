Angels first. Luis Rengifo lines out to deep right field to Jake Cave. Mike Trout doubles. Shohei Ohtani singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Mike Trout scores. Throwing error by Gilberto Celestino. Taylor Ward lines out to right field to Jake Cave. Matt Thaiss singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Mickey Moniak flies out to shallow left field to Nick Gordon.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Angels 2, Twins 0.

Twins first. Jose Miranda grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Rengifo to Matt Thaiss. Carlos Correa doubles to left field. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Carlos Correa scores. Gary Sanchez flies out to center field to Mike Trout. Nick Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Suarez to Matt Thaiss.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Twins 1.

Angels third. Luis Rengifo lines out to shallow infield to Gio Urshela. Mike Trout homers to left field. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Jose Miranda. Taylor Ward walks. Matt Thaiss walks. Taylor Ward to second. Mickey Moniak strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Twins 1.

Twins third. Jose Miranda singles to center field. Carlos Correa called out on strikes. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez singles to left center field. Jose Miranda to third. Nick Gordon singles to shallow left field. Gary Sanchez to second. Jose Miranda scores. Gilberto Celestino reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Nick Gordon out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Angels 3, Twins 2.

Angels fourth. Max Stassi singles to shallow infield. Livan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Max Stassi out at second. Michael Stefanic singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Livan Soto to third. Throwing error by Jermaine Palacios. Luis Rengifo singles to center field. Michael Stefanic scores. Livan Soto scores. Mike Trout walks. Luis Rengifo to second. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Jose Miranda. Mike Trout to second. Luis Rengifo to third. Taylor Ward lines out to shallow left field to Gio Urshela.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 5, Twins 2.

Twins eighth. Jermaine Palacios strikes out swinging. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Caleb Hamilton homers to center field. Jose Miranda lines out to second base to Michael Stefanic.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Twins 3.

Angels ninth. Mike Trout doubles to deep right field. Shohei Ohtani singles to left center field. Mike Trout scores. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani to second. Mickey Moniak singles to center field. Matt Thaiss to second. Shohei Ohtani to third. Max Stassi doubles to deep right field. Mickey Moniak to third. Matt Thaiss scores. Shohei Ohtani scores. Livan Soto doubles to deep left field. Max Stassi scores. Mickey Moniak scores. Michael Stefanic grounds out to shallow infield, Jovani Moran to Jose Miranda. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shallow infield, Jermaine Palacios to Jose Miranda.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 10, Twins 3.