L.A. Angels-Colorado Runs

Angels second. Anthony Rendon walks. Albert Pujols walks. Anthony Rendon to second. Justin Upton called out on strikes. Max Stassi walks. Albert Pujols to second. Anthony Rendon to third. Jo Adell called out on strikes. Andrelton Simmons strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Matt Kemp homers to left field. Josh Fuentes strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Rockies 1.

Rockies third. Drew Butera pops out to Anthony Rendon. Raimel Tapia singles to deep left field. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Kevin Pillar doubles to deep left center field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon doubles to right center field. Kevin Pillar scores. Matt Kemp grounds out to shortstop, Andrelton Simmons to Jared Walsh.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Angels 1.

Angels seventh. Max Stassi grounds out to shallow left field, Ryan McMahon to Josh Fuentes. Jo Adell flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon. Andrelton Simmons walks. David Fletcher singles to second base. Andrelton Simmons to third. Jared Walsh singles to shallow center field. David Fletcher to third. Andrelton Simmons scores. Mike Trout reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jared Walsh out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 3, Angels 2.

Angels eighth. Anthony Rendon walks. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Anthony Rendon scores. Justin Upton flies out to center field to Kevin Pillar. Max Stassi walks. Jo Adell flies out to Charlie Blackmon. Andrelton Simmons singles to deep center field. Max Stassi to second. David Fletcher grounds out to second base, Josh Fuentes to Jairo Diaz.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Rockies 3.

Angels ninth. Jared Walsh singles to deep center field. Mike Trout walks. Jared Walsh to second. Anthony Rendon flies out to deep left center field to David Dahl. Jared Walsh to third. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward reaches on error. Mike Trout to second. Jared Walsh scores. Fielding error by Ryan McMahon. Max Stassi strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Angels 5, Rockies 3.