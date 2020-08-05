https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-5-Seattle-3-15459637.php
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
Recommended Video:
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Fletcher ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lopes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Nola c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moore rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|200
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Moore (3), Lewis (1). 3B_Nola (1). HR_Trout (2), Pujols (3), Fletcher (1), Moore (2). SB_Goodwin (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Middleton H,2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Milner H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peña H,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Buttrey S,1-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Dunn L,0-1
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gerber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guilbeau
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:55.
View Comments