https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-5-Colorado-2-15563099.php
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|37
|2
|6
|2
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Story ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Fuentes 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ward lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ohtani pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adell rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000
|03
|—
|5
|Colorado
|001
|100
|000
|00
|—
|2
E_McMahon (6), Story (7). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Colorado 10. 2B_Pujols (8), Trout (7). HR_Walsh (5). SB_Story (14). SF_Stassi (3), Blackmon (3). S_Tapia (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Barria
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peña
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buttrey W,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Andriese S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Almonte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kinley L,0-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|J.Díaz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Barria (Blackmon), Almonte (Walsh). WP_Peña.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:44.
