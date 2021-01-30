Kyrou leads Blues' quick start in 6-1 rout of Ducks GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 11:41 p.m.
1 of6 St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) moves the puck away from the net as Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique (14) is shoved by Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Anaheim Ducks' Max Jones, right, scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, right, celebrates his second goal of an NHL hockey game with Justin Faulk during the first period against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 St. Louis Blues' Zach Michael Sanford, center, gets his shot stopped by Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson while defended by Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg (33), of Sweden, fights for the puck with St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 The Anaheim Ducks play the St. Louis Blues in an empty arena due to COVID-19 restrictions during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored two of the Blues' three goals in the opening 2:06, and St. Louis cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.
Zach Sanford also scored during the three fastest goals to open a game in Blues history. The flurry also was the fifth-fastest three goals to begin a game in NHL history, and the fastest since December 1987.