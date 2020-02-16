Kyle Pokornowski earns SCC wrestling title at 132 pounds

Tied late in a match, Foran wrestler Kyle Pokornowski would choose to be on top where he could use his length to throw in his legs and ride to victory.

Pokornowski wasn’t faced with that choice when he captured the Southern Connecticut Conference title with a pin at 1:52 in the 132-pound weight class at Mercy High in Middletown on Saturday night.

“It was exciting,” Pokornowski said of his teammates swarming him after the match. “My goal coming in was to get first.” He had taken third place his freshman year at 120 pounds.

To do so, the No. 2 seeded sophomore would have to defeat Alec DiVito, the No. 1 seed from East Haven.

“We had split two matches in the season,” Pokornowski said. “It can be difficult to meet someone (multiple times). They know what you like to do, and you know what they want to do.”

Knowing wrestling was in his blood came on the proving grounds provided by Milford Youth Wrestling.

“My older brother K.J. started it off. I began to wrestle, and my younger brother Keith also wrestled,” said Pokornowski.

“Keith (a freshman) took second in the SCC jayvee tournament. K.J placed in states when Foran won states (2018).”

Who wins wrestle-offs in the living room?

“Oh, that would by K.J.” And if Keith tapped in to help? “That would by K.J.”

Kyle Pokornowski will take a 39-4 record into Class M tournament.

Edmondson, Madero second

Foran (137) finished in fourth behind team champion Xavier (210.5), East Haven (146.5) and Branford (140).

The Loons’ Antonio Madero (22-3) at 106, Kyle Pokornowski (38-4) at 132 and Ethan Edmondson (39-3) at 152 earned berths in the finals.

East Haven’s Dominic Miliano, with the match tied at 3-3, pinned Madero in 5:28.

Xavier’s Quinn Moynihan escaped in the closing seconds to secure a 6-5 victory over Edmondson.

“We knew we would be in the mix,” Foran coach Dave Esposito said. “Antonio has done great as a freshman. Kyle is a sophomore and had placed third as a freshman. Ethan was third at 152 as a sophomore.”

Orlando Velez was third at 113 pounds, winning an 18-10 major decision from Branford’s Carter Burgess.

Tanish Joshi (126), Phillip Boyles (195) and Pat Rescanski (heavyweight) took fourths.

