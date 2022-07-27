Kurt Busch to miss Indy with concussion-like symptoms
JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss Sunday's NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with concussion-like symptoms and be replaced again by Ty Gibbs in the Toyota for 23XI Racing.
The team said Wednesday that Busch has not been cleared to race for a second consecutive week. He crashed in qualifying last Saturday at Pocono Raceway and missed the next day's race.