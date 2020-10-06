Kummer scores to lead Foran boys past Amity soccer

Foran’s Thomas Kummer scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute when coach Rick DiStefano’s team defeated Amity 1-0 on Tuesday.

Christian Boutote was fouled and Kummer took the penalty shot, as Foran improved to 2-0.

Luca Marinelli stopped 3 shots to blank Amity (1-1).

Juan Rodriguez had 4 saves.

Foran outshot Amity 9-6.