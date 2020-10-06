https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Kummer-scores-to-lead-Foran-boys-past-Amity-soccer-15626682.php
Kummer scores to lead Foran boys past Amity soccer
Foran’s Thomas Kummer scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute when coach Rick DiStefano’s team defeated Amity 1-0 on Tuesday.
Christian Boutote was fouled and Kummer took the penalty shot, as Foran improved to 2-0.
Luca Marinelli stopped 3 shots to blank Amity (1-1).
Juan Rodriguez had 4 saves.
Foran outshot Amity 9-6.
