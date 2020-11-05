https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Kummer-leads-Foran-boys-soccer-past-Shelton-15703957.php
Kummer leads Foran boys soccer past Shelton
Thomas Kummer had two goals and an assist when Foran defeated Shelton 3-1 in boys’ soccer on Wednesday.
Coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions are now 7-2-1. Shelton is 2-4-0.
Kummer opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 25th minute.
Shelton tied it two minutes later on Alessio Sciortino’s goal.
Christian Boutote put Foran on top 2-1 in the 65th minute. Kummer had the assist.
Basit Iddriss assisted on Kummer’s second goal that came with 11 minutes remaining.
Foran led in shots 9-7.
Luca Marinelli made 4 saves. Shelton’s Reino Sawan had 3 stops.
View Comments