Kummer leads Foran boys soccer past Shelton

Thomas Kummer had two goals and an assist when Foran defeated Shelton 3-1 in boys’ soccer on Wednesday.

Coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions are now 7-2-1. Shelton is 2-4-0.

Kummer opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 25th minute.

Shelton tied it two minutes later on Alessio Sciortino’s goal.

Christian Boutote put Foran on top 2-1 in the 65th minute. Kummer had the assist.

Basit Iddriss assisted on Kummer’s second goal that came with 11 minutes remaining.

Foran led in shots 9-7.

Luca Marinelli made 4 saves. Shelton’s Reino Sawan had 3 stops.