Krejci, Staal, Power among Olympic hockey players to watch STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 7, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 2:28 a.m.
1 of8 FILE- Boston Bruins' David Krejci plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Czech Republic's Krejci is among the players to watch at the 2022 Beijing Olympics without an NHL presence. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE- Buffalo Sabres' Eric Staal in action during warm-ups prior to an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. Thanks to the NHL bowing out of Beijing, Staal is at the Olympics once again. “I’m excited to be here. It’s been a unique couple of years here with everything going in the world and when the NHL opted to not play and my situation was what it was and I jumped at this chance.” Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE- University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power smiles during an NCAA college hockey practice in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. With the NHL bowing out of Beijing, players like Power are at the Olympics. “We kind of got notice (the Olympics) may be a possibility when the NHL announced they weren’t going,” Power said. "I don’t want to say made up (for it), but it was kind of just nice knowing that we most likely have another opportunity to come play for Canada even though world juniors was over.” Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - University of Michigan center Matty Beniers skates during an NCAA college hockey practice in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021. With the NHL bowing out of Beijing, Beniers is at the Olympics as a member of the U.S. team. Among the 15 college players on the U.S. roster, Beniers offers the most potential to be a difference maker. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE- Russian Vadim Shipachyov is in action during the exhibition ice hockey match between Russia and Belarus in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Shipachyov dressed for only one game for the Russians when they won gold at the 2018 Olympics without NHL players. Now he's their captain for the 2022 Beijing Olympics and leads the KHL in scoring with 67 points in 48 games. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BEIJING (AP) — David Krejci went home to the Czech Republic to play one more season in front of friends and family. Eric Staal did not get an NHL contract despite helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final.
Thanks to the NHL bowing out of the Beijing Games, Krejci and Staal are at the Olympics once again.